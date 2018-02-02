ChiPedia Episode #4: Arnez J.

Posted 9:22 PM, February 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:21PM, February 2, 2018
Comedian Arnez J (screen shot taken from youtube.com)

On this bonus episode of Chipedia, Marsha speaks with comedian Arnez J.

Arnez opens up about his early career, his love for doing stand-up, comedian Mo’Nique, his Netflix comedy ‘Racially Motivated’ and his encounter with Prince.

 

Check out Arnez J. at The Chicago Improv
Friday, February 2, 2018 8:00PM & 10:15PM
Saturday, February 3, 2018 7:00PM & 9:15PM
Call: 847-240-2001 / Tickets: $27 /
Visit: www.chicago.improv.com

The Chicago Improv is located at 5 Woodfield Rd. Schaumburg, IL 60173

 