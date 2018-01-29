× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/29/18): Tregg Duerson discusses his father’s legacy, the need to protect children from CTE, and being invited by the NFL to SB LII. Plus, Scott Stantis and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 90(01/29/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis to answer questions from Facebook fans, the mystery behind the infamous GOP memo, and talk about the news of the day. Plus, Kasso sits down for a candid conversation with Tregg Duerson- Chicago Bears legend Dave Duerson- about his father’s battle with CTE, why the Duerson Act’s goal of banning children under 12 from playing tackle football is an urgent issue, and being invited to Super Bowl LII by the NFL to celebrate his father’s legacy on the field.

