Super Trainer Shaun T (Hip Hop Abs, Insanity), Comedian Sydney Adenayee, David Hochberg and Rep. Rob Martwick! | Full Show (Jan 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (Jan 4th) Rep Rob Martwick and Comedian Sydney Adenayee ride side car to discuss an assortment of political topics and lend their two cents throughout the night. Then, David Hochberg makes his triumphant return to the airwaves as he takes listener calls reharding HELOC’s, loans, credit cards and so much more! And it’s the new year! That means it’s time to put those fitness goals in action! Fitness trainer Shaun T is embarking on a tour across America to help people achieve their fitness goals. See him live in Chicago on Jan 7th – All this and more on Pretty Late!

