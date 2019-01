× Rocky Wirtz joins Roe Conn LIVE from the United Center

Owner and Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks Rocky Wirtz joins Roe Conn to talk about the Hawks logo being voted best of all time, the success of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the ups and downs of the Blackhawks season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3448338/3448338_2018-01-05-190938.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantes

Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPod

Follow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​