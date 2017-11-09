× Wellness Wednesday! A Ongoing Program Providing Free Dental Care for Vets, Dr. Kathy Tynus and Brandon C. Price | Full Show (Nov 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 8th) It’s Wellness Wednesday! To tell us all about an ongoing program which provides free dental care to Veterans and those with developmental disabilities, Dr. AJ Acierno of DecisionOne Dental joins the show. Listen in as he discusses these terrific programs and check out their website for more information. We also welcome Dr. Kathy Tynus (Northwestern Medical Group) and Brandon C. Price from Vamp Chicago!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

