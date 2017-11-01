× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/17: Open Enrollment, Next Move For Walgreens, & Augie’s Quest

Open enrollment is now open, arguably one of the most important times of the year. Terry Savage joined Steve to talk about the confusing process, especially for those on Medicare and Medicaid. Frank Sennett shared his thoughts about how Walgreens can continue to compete with Amazon, while self service beer taps are taking over the job of bartenders, and Lynne Nieto is spreading the word on behalf of her husband (Augie Nieto) on how the fight to beat ALS continues.