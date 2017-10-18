Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/17: Tax Reform, Connecting Champaign to Chicago, & Disability Employment Awareness

Running the economy is a difficult job and one of the most difficult factors is tax reform. Steve and Terry Savage talked through their ideas that might help further the economy (spoiler alert: they disagree with each other). Frank Sennett then jumped on the program to provide the most up to date news on Chicago’s business including the story of a new Toyota plant passing over Illinois, and Laura Wilhelm helped spread the message about October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

 