Jane Monzures, Tommy Kleinschmidt and Pete McMurray
All-American Tom Kleinschmidt talks coaching basketball for DePaul Prep
DePaul University basketball legend Tom Kleinschmidt sits down with Pete and Jane to talk about his position as head basketball coach at DePaul College Prep and the pressure that parents can put on kids to be student athletes.