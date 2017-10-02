× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 118: Mitch Trubisky Is The Starter

The Bears have officially made the inevitable move, promoting Mitch Trubisky to the starting quarterback job after Mike Glennon struggled throughout the preseason and the first four weeks of the regular season. Trubisky will make his first start on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. How much does he change the offense, and how much does this change the outlook for the rest of the 2017 season? And from Mike Glennon’s side of things, will he even want to stick around? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss it all on an emergency episode of The Hoge & Jahns Podcast. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!