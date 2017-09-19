Video: The Download Celebrates Oktoberfest at Lavergne’s in Berwyn for the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour

Posted 11:03 AM, September 19, 2017, by
The Download with Justin Kaufmann celebrates the changing of the seasons at the western suburbs’ biggest party of the year, Berwyn’s Oktoberfest. He heads to Lavergne’s Tavern where he is joined by Allstate Agent, Jose Gomez. Justin and Jose discuss some of the insurance concerns that come with the recent hurricanes experienced in Florida and Texas and the importance of quality coverage. Jose then presents a $1,000 check to July Heth and the By the Hand Club for Kids as part of the Allstate Helping Hands in the Community Grant.