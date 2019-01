This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Financial fallout from Hurricane Harvey Financial expert, Ilyce Glink, joins The Steve Cochran Show to discuss the current economic challenges that have come about due to Hurricane Harvey. She also talked about the long lasting financial impact this storm will have, not only in Houston, but nationwide. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3392863/3392863_2017-08-30-085103.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3792.mp3 Filed in: Steve Cochran Topics: Hurricane Harvey, Ilyce Glink Facebook

