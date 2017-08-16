× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.16.17: Uber surge pricing, Charlottesville, total solar eclipse

John wants to know why Uber implements surge pricing when riders are in a real pinch. Listeners call in and fill him in. Plus, in light of the president’s words Tuesday in the press conference following the Charlottesville protests, John calls upon The Daily Progress Reporter Dean Seal again to find out more. Then, WGN Radio News Reporter Dave Schwan tells John what he’s most interested in seeing Monday when he’s in Carbondale for the total solar eclipse. Willis Tower General Manager Randy Stancik describes why the Willis Tower’s Picnic in the Sky is the prime location from which to watch the Chicago Air & Water Show this weekend.