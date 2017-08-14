× The Opening Bell 8/14/17: Who Wins If The ATC Privatizes?

Earlier in the year Steve Grzanich reported on the potential privatization of the Air Traffic Control system that runs our countries airports. As the story develops, Dan Hubbard (SVP of the National Business Aviation Association) checked in with Steve to discuss who this will benefit the most from the decision that is expected to be finalized soon. Melissa Davies (Author of “How Not to Act Like a Bleep at Work”) then kicked off a new work week by teaching Steve new tricks to working in a better professional environment.