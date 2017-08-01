This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/29/17: Nelson Schwartz, Greg Trotter, Vivek Wadhwa, Danny Ecker Amy discusses Foxconn’s upcoming move to Wisconsin with Nelson Schwartz from the New York Times. Chicago Tribune’s Greg Trotter updates us on the soda tax. Author and researcher Vivek Wadhwa explains the future of “gene editing.” Later, Danny Ecker from Crain’s Chicago Business talks Amy through an investigation of city funds (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170721/ISSUE01/170729970/how-city-power-players-diverted-millions-in-blight-fighting-tif-cash-to-navy-pier). http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3381960/3381960_2017-08-01-195400.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3742.mp3 Filed in: Wintrust Business Lunch Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

