Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video: Weekend Warning – Sizzling Summer Slowdowns

Posted 5:43 PM, July 28, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Violeta Podrumedic warns that with all the fun happening this summer, traffic suffers. Avoid the pockets of people heading into the city by tracking the traffic with personalized traffic information from Traffix Chicago! Download it today!

Related stories