× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-24-17

Today’s guests include Orazio Buzza, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about Ishnala Supper Club in the Dells, why people are angry with Liev Schreiber, ‘Fooda’ in the workplace, words we use to replace swearing, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.