× Roe Conn Full Show (7/19/17): Sheriff Tom Dart explains the latest discovery in the John Wayne Gacy case, the Top Five@5 features Kid Rock for Senate, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 19th, 2017:

Producer for the show- Brian Althimer recounts his witnessing a shootout that precipitated the shooting of 70-year old man, Tom Skilling talks about the forecast for areas of Northern Illinois that are have been experiencing flooding, the Top Five@5 features an updated version of the “Thong Song,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart talks about the process the Sheriff’s office has undertaken to provide closure to the families of John Wayne Gacy’s unidentified victims, and the former CIA agent who inspired the film “Syriana”- Bob Baer talks about why the termination of CIA support for anti-Assad forces in Syria is a another win for Russia.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3377479/3377479_2017-07-19-200419.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

