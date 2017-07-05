× Musician Nite Jewel is putting herself on the line for the sake of a good song

The tremendous Los Angeles-based pop musician Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzalez) joins Justin to talk about her career, being inspired by the R & B classics of the 80’s such as Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, how a lot of the music of the 80’s was experimental, innovative and cutting edge, the way she has evolved over the years, the challenge of creating personal music, producing music independently, the creative community in Los Angeles, her latest record, “Real High” and her upcoming show at 1st Ward at Chop Shop.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio