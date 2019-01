This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Summer buying doesn’t have to be stressful! The MODSquad is back with some great tips on Summer buying and how you can close on a home quickly. We welcome special guest Greg Cirone! http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3371888/3371888_2017-07-03-091528.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5618.mp3 Filed in: Market Overdrive Facebook

