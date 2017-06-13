This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone attend the AOL Build Series to discuss "The Boss" at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Actor Ben Falcone: “Being a Dad is Weird”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone attend the AOL Build Series to discuss "The Boss" at AOL Studios In New York on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Ben is an actor, producer, and now an author! In his new book “Being a Dad is Weird”, he shares his funny and poignant adventures as the husband of Melissa McCarthy, and the father of their two young daughters. He also shares tales from his own childhood in Southern Illinois, and life with his father.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.