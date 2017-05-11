× Michael Steele has theory behind Trump’s unusual meeting with Russian envoys: “That’s what you do for your handlers”

Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to make sense of President Trump’s remarks about former FBI director James Comey’s reassurances, on three occasions, that the President is not under investigation for having connections to the Russian hacking of the 2016 election. Steel also raises some serious questions about why President Trump met with high-level Russian envoys behind closed doors without any U.S. media present, but allowed Russian state media to document the meeting

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3353173/3353173_2017-05-11-202813.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

