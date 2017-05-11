This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. Fourth from right is Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)
Michael Steele has theory behind Trump’s unusual meeting with Russian envoys: “That’s what you do for your handlers”
Political analyst and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to make sense of President Trump’s remarks about former FBI director James Comey’s reassurances, on three occasions, that the President is not under investigation for having connections to the Russian hacking of the 2016 election. Steel also raises some serious questions about why President Trump met with high-level Russian envoys behind closed doors without any U.S. media present, but allowed Russian state media to document the meeting
