The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/08/17): A parrot, a witch, and a rogue cat shaver
The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 59 (05/08/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to discuss a divorce lawyer offering pro-bono services in defense of a Sardinian man driven to murder by a parrot. The trio also discusses Hillary Clinton’s future, JB Pritzker’s run for governor, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel hosting a naturalization ceremony with Mexico City Mayor Miguel Mancera, and the story of a rogue cat shaver in Virginia. Plus, Chicago Tribune reporter/columnist and ex-Kasso legman Will Lee stops by to talk about President Obama’s return to Chicago and the ever-expanding world of Game of Thrones.
Follow @John_Kass Follow @SStantis Follow @MidnoirCowboy
Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here