The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/08/17): A parrot, a witch, and a rogue cat shaver

Posted 10:36 AM, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35AM, May 8, 2017
Colorful couple macaws on background of sea and blue sky (Getty)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 59 (05/08/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis to discuss a divorce lawyer offering pro-bono services in defense of a Sardinian man driven to murder by a parrot. The trio also discusses Hillary Clinton’s future, JB Pritzker’s run for governor, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel hosting a naturalization ceremony with Mexico City Mayor Miguel Mancera, and the story of a rogue cat shaver in Virginia. Plus, Chicago Tribune reporter/columnist and ex-Kasso legman Will Lee stops by to talk about President Obama’s return to Chicago and the ever-expanding world of Game of Thrones.


