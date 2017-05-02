× Ty Tashiro: ‘Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkard, and Why That’s Awesome’

Have you ever been in one of those situation’s we’re you feel just a bit awkward, maybe to the point where your face starts turning red? Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Ty Tashiro to talk about his book on the matter. They cover what makes your face start to change like that, and much more.

