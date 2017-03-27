× The Opening Bell 3/27/17: Children Learn About Climate Change & the Next Steps for Sears

Climate change is a concept that can be scary to grasp but vital to comprehend. After a hands on experience at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Steve sat down with Kristen Pratt (Director of Sustainability at The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum at The Museum of Science and Industry) to talk about the new exhibit that will be teaching young children and adults about the basics of climate change. Sears was also a major focus last week after doubts of it’s future was in the news, so Steve checked in with Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst, Noel Hebert to discuss what the retail institution will do next.