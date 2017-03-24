× ESPN’s Sarah Spain on The Cubs, Bears and Hear The Cheers

Nick Digilio welcomes ESPN’s Sarah Spain to discuss what it was like covering the Cubs’ championship run, why the Bears are already making her mad and her involvement in Hear The Cheers.

The campaign raises funds for children – and in particular athletes – who aren’t in the position to pay for hearing aids they need to play sports. Their annual fundraiser is this Sunday, March 26th at Zella – 1983 N Clybourn.

