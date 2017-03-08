× Bears insider Adam Hoge describes the Bears’ coming season in one word: “Meh”

NFL free agency is about to heat up! Bill and Wendy are joined by WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge. They talk about the chances of Mike Glennon becoming the Bears’ new quarterback, the cost of a starting quarterback today, John Fox, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.