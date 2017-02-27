× “Elton Jim” Turano laments how his photo is now New York street trash, discovers he’s suddenly keeping presidential company, and he goes out on a limb with Oscar picks

In this 41st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano adds a new wrinkle to his story about his photo hanging in the now-closed Carnegie Deli in New York — it was most likely thrown out onto New York streets. Also, as a member of New York’s famed Friars Club, Jim finds his name now is in “presidential company” in the club’s member directory. And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, Jim and Emily disagree if “La-La-Land” will “la-la-lose” Oscar’s biggest prize.