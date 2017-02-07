× Live from Studio 435: Ravyn Lenae

The tremendous Chicago artist (and future superstar!) Ravyn Lenae joins Justin to talk about her career, growing into her voice, how her music is evolving, moving from an artist to a “brand,” the tremendous Chicago music community, collaborating with other artists, how Chicago has formed its own sound, preparing to put out new music, going on tour with Noname, two upcoming shows at Metro and her debut record, “Moon Shoes.” Ravyn and her band also perform a few songs including “Blossom Dearie,” “Everything Above” and “Free Room.”

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio