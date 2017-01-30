× “Elton Jim” Turano finds “Cashmere Woods” flying off the shelves, jives on his recent jury duty experience, and takes a trip back to TV’s “Twin Peaks”

In this 37th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains how his new favorite air freshener scent, Glade’s “Cashmere Woods,” is now selling fast at stores in the area. He also recounts his recent day at jury duty, and in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim, Emily Armanetti, and producer, Craig Collins discuss the influence and return of the quirkiest TV phenomenon, “Twin Peaks.”