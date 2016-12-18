This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
PHOTO: Santa and Emma. Courtesy of Dave Plier
This Week in History: 12/18/16
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This Week in History’ including ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ written in 1823, ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens is published in 1843, 1st string of Christmas lights in 1882, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ premieres in 1946, the 1st radio broadcast in space, Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson is quickest coach to reach 500 wins.