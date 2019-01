× Tom Skilling terrifies Roe Conn with all the details on Chicago’s first taste of the Polar Vortex for ’16

WGN-TV’s ace meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with all the details on the first blast of the Polar Vortex for 2016 that will bring bitter cold and snow to Chicago.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3249306/3249306_2016-12-14-183906.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

