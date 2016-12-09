× The great Tony Orlando!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great Tony Orlando! He talks with Bill and Wendy about his relationship with Freddy Prinze and his family, his Christmas show at the Arcade Theatre tomorrow night, Dick Biondi, working with Jackie Gleason, and a whole lot more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.