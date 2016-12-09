This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Tony Orlando appears in concert at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on December 22, 2012 in Coconut Creek, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the great Tony Orlando! He talks with Bill and Wendy about his relationship with Freddy Prinze and his family, his Christmas show at the Arcade Theatre tomorrow night, Dick Biondi, working with Jackie Gleason, and a whole lot more.
