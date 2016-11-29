Video update: OSU attack leaves 11 hurt, attacker dead

Students are back to class at The Ohio State University the day after a student rammed a car into pedestrians and began stabbing people, before being fatally shot by an officer. Now investigators are trying to determine a motive, while the campus tries to heal.