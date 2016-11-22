× Author Mary Roach explores the curious science of humans at war

Best-selling author Mary Roach joins Justin to discuss her fascinating new book, “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War.” Mary talks about how military science is used to keep military personnel alive, what attracted her to exploring the science of war, the importance of clothing such as zippers and underwear to the armed forces, the Navy’s research into shark repellent, how middle-aged men make the sleep choices for soldiers and how much these scientific studies for the military end up benefiting civilians.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio