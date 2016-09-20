× Top Five@5 (9/20/16): A special Bears’ misery edition…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 20th, 2016:

It’s an “O’B” Top Five- Directly following the Bears beating on Monday Night Football at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, Ed O’Bradovich expressed his disbelief in Bears’ performance; O’B analyzes Bears’ quarterback Jay Culter and his situational awareness; Ed thinks Cutler’s future as a Bear could be saved by the right tutelage; The Bears’, according to “O’B”‘, have a problem with coaching; and Ed wraps things with his final take on the Bears’ leadership.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3029770/3029770_2016-09-20-195210.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantesFollow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​