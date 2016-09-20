Top Five@5 (9/20/16): A special Bears’ misery edition…

Posted 9:16 PM, September 20, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Head coach John Fox of the Chicago Bears watches action. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, September 20th, 2016:

It’s an “O’B” Top Five- Directly following the Bears beating on Monday Night Football at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, Ed O’Bradovich expressed his disbelief in Bears’ performance; O’B analyzes Bears’ quarterback Jay Culter and his situational awareness; Ed thinks Cutler’s future as a Bear could be saved by the right tutelage; The Bears’, according to “O’B”‘, have a problem with coaching; and Ed wraps things with his final take on the Bears’ leadership.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!