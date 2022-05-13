Cheers to 100 years with WGN Radio as Chicago’s Very Own, 720.

Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager is a limited, exclusive release brewed specially for WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, Conrad Seipp Brewing Company, and the Chicago Brewseum.

Crisp and refreshing, Chicago’s Very Own is a golden-colored lager with a mildly toasty, malty flavor that gives way to a clean finish and a spicy, floral aroma.



The first cans will be available for purchase at Metropolitan Brewing’s Beer Release Party on Friday, May 20 from 5pm to 9pm at the brewery (3057 N. Rockwell in Chicago). The Chicago’s Very Own Beer Release Party is open to the public



The following is a list of retail, bar, and restaurant locations around Chicagoland where you can find Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager in cans or on draft (starting Friday, May 20) while supplies last:

Archie’s Iowa & Rockwell Tavern – 2600 W Iowa St., Chicago

The Beer Cellar – 488 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn

Beermiscuous – 2812 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago (draft)

Beer on the Wall – 2 N Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights

Beer on the Wall – 106 Main St., Park Ridge

The Beer Temple – 3173 N Elston Ave., Chicago

Binny’s Beverage Depot – multiple locations

Bitter Pops – 3357 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Bottles & Cans – 4109 N Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Catch 35 – 35 W Wacker Dr., Chicago (draft)

Clark Street Ale House – 742 N Clark St., Chicago (draft)

Hopleaf – 5148 N Clark St., Chicago (draft)

Kaiser Tiger – 1415 W Randolph St., Chicago (draft)

Metropolitan Brewing* – 3057 N. Rockwell St., Chicago

Monk's Pub – 205 W Lake St., Chicago (draft)

Nisei Lounge – 3439 N Sheffield Ave., Chicago

Old Town Ale House – 219 W North Ave., Chicago (draft)

Schubas Tavern – 3159 N Southport Ave., Chicago (draft)

SmallBar – 2956 N Albany Ave, Chicago (draft)

Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern – 1655 N Sedgwick St., Chicago (draft)

Wolcott Tap – 1834 W Montrose Ave., Chicago (draft)