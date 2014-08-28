Listen to WGN radio online right now

(will open in a new browser window)

Click here for help with our live audio player

Listen on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device. Search for WGN Radio in the App Store or Android’s Google Play or click here for iPhone/iPad, click here for Android.

Listen on TuneIn or iHeartRadio.

Our Extra streams are also available through an option on our latest iPhone and Android apps. Click the ((*)) icon near the bottom left of the screen and choose “WGN Extra/WGN Extra 2″ or “WGN Plus/WGN Plus 2.”

If you are looking for a direct audio feed, try one of the following links:

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnamaac-ibc2.m3u

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnammp3-ibc2.m3u

For the WGN Extra stream:

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplusaac-ibc2.m3u

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplusmp3-ibc2.m3u

For the WGN Extra 2 stream:

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplus2aac-ibc2.m3u

http://stream.abacast.net/playlist/wgnam-wgnplus2mp3-ibc2.m3u