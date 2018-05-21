× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/21/18: Obama’s Netflix Deal, The Ink Factory, & Social Media Etiquette

Just before the beginning of the show, Steve Bertrand learned that the Obamas signed a multi-year deal with Neflix to create original programming, so Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis shared some input on the deal and the other tech stories from around Chicago. The second finalist from the James Tyree Leadership Award stopped by the studio to explain what Ink Factory is doing to make meetings more creative, and Jim Jaworski shared the details behind the desire for one country’s push for social media etiquette.