WGN Radio Theatre #285: I Was a Communist For The FBI, Jack Benny Program & The Sealed Book

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 20, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “I Was a Communist For The FBI: A Study In Oils.” (01-04-53). Next we have: “Jack Benny Program: Dinner At Jack’s With The Colmans.” (10-24-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Sealed Book: The Ghost Makers.” Guest Starring: Phillip Clarke; (06-10-45).

