× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 1 | Ghosts in the Nursery, Shanna Donhauser, advice from Steve Cochran and much more!

Have you ever heard of “ghosts in the nursery?” Apparently, the parenting styles of our moms and dads haunt us as we raise our kids. And sometimes we introduce our own ghosts to our unsuspecting children.

Shanna Donhauser is a clinically trained social worker and psychotherapist who founded Happy Nest Therapy in Seattle.

She joins Tracy Heuvelman Weiner and Anne Johnsos, two old-school WGN producers, as they tackle the topics of life’s most difficult and rewarding job: parenting.