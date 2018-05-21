× The Opening Bell 5/21/18: The Next Step for Fighting The Three Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Deficit

The medical industry is constantly searching for the latest technological development and recently innovation of medical software has been flourishing. Part of that is due to Dr. Richard Vasquez (CEO of SafeState Medical) telling Steve Grzanich how the pre-surgery software is eliminating the high rate of “never events”. Michele Nellenbach (Director of Strategic Initiatives and Governors Council at The Bipartisanship Policy Center) then shed some light on the multi-trillion dollar funding gap to help fight the infrastructure crisis through creating more public/private partnerships to contribute to redeveloping of infrastructure.