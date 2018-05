× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.21.18: The Royal Wedding, Meredith Vieira, saying goodbye to the Tribune Tower

John recaps the Royal Wedding with the show and you, and Patti Vasquez tells us why she avoids that subject. Then, TV’s Meredith Vieira explains her new show, “The Great American Read,” starting tomorrow on PBS. It’s all about books! Finally, Chicago Tribune Columnist Mary Schmich and Architecture Critic Blair Kamin give their thoughts on leaving the Tribune Tower for good.