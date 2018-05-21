× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: This Is What Extinction Sounds Like

Zorn, Zorn, Zoooorrrrnnn! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Eric’s book: ‘Murder of Innocence: The Tragic Life and Final Rampage of Laurie Dann’, mental health, and endangered sounds.



Eric’s article: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/zorn/ct-have-you-heard-a-meditation-on-sounds-that-are-going-extinct-20180520-story.html

