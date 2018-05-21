× ‘The Band’s Visit’ director David Cromer reacts to his Tony nomination

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Tony-nominated director, actor, and Bill’s old college buddy, David Cromer. David is nominated for directing the Broadway hit The Band’s Visit, which was also nominated for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Score. ‘The Band’s Visit,’ recieved 11 Tony award nominations. David talks about his distinguished directing career, his time in Chicago, acting, what it was like to work with Denzel Washington, and much more.

