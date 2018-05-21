Single, Married, Divorced Episode 1: What the Hell is This?
In Episode 1 of Singled, Married, Divorced you get to know our hosts, their backgrounds, and just what this podcast is all about. For example, what’s Allison got against dating apps and how did Erik navigate a tricky situation on a date? Tom also informs his two co-hosts why they fail when it comes to a question about politeness.
Poll question of the week: Have you ever lied to a partner about how many exes you’ve had?
Question 1: Does Spelling Count?
App Story: What’s in a name?
Question 2: When a couple, with defined gender rolls walk up to a revolving door, who goes first? Man or woman?