× Rus Bradburd tells a story of basketball, tragedy, courage and endurance

Author and former college basketball coach, Rus Bradburd joins Pete McMurray! Rus discusses his 4th book, “All the Dreams we’ve Dreamed”, which chronicles the tragedy that has occurred around the Marshall University men’s basketball team and focuses on Shawn Harrington. Pete also discusses Bradburd’s upcoming appearance at Printers Row Lit Fest and his time coaching NCAA basketball.