× “Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Host Patti Vasquez: Ignoring the Royal Wedding and being a handyman

“Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez” Host Patti Vasquez joins John to explain why she chose not to watch the Royal Wedding Saturday, and why she has been avoiding learning anything about it since. Then, she judges between John, Steve and Violeta, who did the toughest task for a game of Handyman Poker.