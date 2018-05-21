× Phil Andrew and Audrey Wright: Breaking the Cycle of Gun Violence

Bill and Wendy speak to Phil Andrew, director of the Chicago Archdiocese’s Violence Prevention Initiative and North Lawndale College Prep High School student, Audrey Wright. Andrew, a victim of the Laurie Dann shooting, has just joined the Archdiocese of Chicago’s continuing efforts to battle gun violence. They discuss the impact of gun violence in Chicago, mental health reform, breaking the cycle of gun violence in urban communities, and much more.

