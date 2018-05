× Pete McMurray Full Show 05.20.18: Author Rus Bradburd, singer John Vincent, travel expert Amy Tara Koch and much more!

WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray steps in Sunday afternoon and recaps the royal wedding; talks with listeners about tipping and who you should give a little extra to; author Rus Bradburd stops by to talk about his new book; John Vincent shares the story that led him to sing at the World Series, travel expert Amy Tara Koch gives travel tips on packing for your next flight and much more!