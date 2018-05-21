× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 156: Bears OTAs Week 1 Recap

Bears OTA practices are underway, which means Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have their first real impressions of Matt Nagy’s new-look offense. They single out a few players that should benefit from the system and also examine what the addition of Roquan Smith means for a few key players on defense. Hoge also talks to Nick Kwiatkoski and Adrian Amos. It’s a jam-packed episode. Listen here:

